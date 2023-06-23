Senior ReactJS Developer (Remote – Contract) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Role Purpose

Our client is looking for experienced Senior ReactJS Developer to join our project team at the company. The ideal candidate will have strong knowledge of ReactJS and TypeScript.

Requirements

Minimum of 4-5 years of experience developing web applications with ReactJS.

Strong understanding of ReactJS fundamentals, including components, state management, and routing.

Experience with Redux for state management, as well as knowledge of popular libraries such as React Router and

js.

Strong understanding of HTML/CSS/JavaScript and be able to write clean, maintainable code.

Experience with version control systems such as Git.

Experience with unit and integration testing frameworks.

Good understanding of cross-browser compatibility and be able to troubleshoot and debug web applications.

Experience with RESTful APIs and be able to interact with external services. CTJS Developer

Experience with databases such as MongoDB, MySQL, and/or PostgreSQL.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills, as well as the ability to work independently and in a team.

Desired Skills:

reactjs

typescript

javascript

