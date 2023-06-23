A high energy ,results driven global investment management organization is seeking a dynamic, high energy level software developer to join their growing team.
Requirements:
- The successful candidate will be / have:
- Candidate must have a strong understanding of UI, cross-browser compatibility, general web functions and standards.
- Expertise and hands on experience with Web Applications and programming languages such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and API’s.
- Strong capability for backend development in C# .NET and MSSQL including .NET core, EntityFramework and T-SQL
- Strong pattern knowledge – MVVM / MVC, Dependency Injection etc.
- Strong grasp of security principles
- Exposure to various forms of testing – Unit testing, integration testing etc.
- Be able to communicate effectively through appropriate channels (Video Conferencing, Instant messaging, e-mail etc.)
- Degree in Business Engineering,Computer Scinwce ,Statistics or equivalent
- Minium 5 years experience as a software developer with experience in:
- FinTech software
- Strong business analaysis skills
- Atomic design principles
Desired Skills:
- software developer
- Fintech
- Javascript