Software Developer / Data Engineer at Datonomy Solutions

We are looking for an exceptional individual to build web applications using Angular 7+ with an enthusiasm for building web front end applications.

Be involved in all aspects of development playing a critical role in design, planning, development and deployment.

The ideal candidate will not just be an outstanding web developer, but will bring a mindset of creativity, innovation and balanced bleeding edge technology development with a relentless pursuit of timely product engineering delivery. The role requires ownership, logical thinking, and estimation of your own work, coding, unit testing, trouble shooting and performance optimizations.

The candidate will work in an Agile (SCRUM) environment and will be allocated and co-located to a small agile development team (squad) – Tribe and Chapter Model.

The candidate will collaborate with team members to understand the problem & define, design, and ship new features through the development lifecycle.

This includes brainstorm, contribution to new ideas, conceive innovative strategies, and implement solutions to difficult problems.

Must be able to work independently, effectively and efficiently in a collaborative agile environment with scrum masters, solution engineers, designers, and developers.

Key Roles, Responsibilities and Skills/Competencies

Strong technical/ software engineering background (‘hands-on’)

Strong application/software development or programming experience in Angular 4+, Typescript, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS

Strong technical understanding of Angular framework with regards to subscriptions, promises, pipes, directives, observables, behaviour subjects, services, Angular routing

Experience in writing Unit tests using Jasmine, Karma, Protractor

Experience in creating Re-usable Web component

Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end).

Solid understanding with api architecture with the related integration

Desired Skills:

Software Developer

Data Engineer

Agile

