Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A high energy ,results driven global investment management organization is seeking a dynamic, high energy level software developer to join their growing team.

Requirements:

The successful candidate will be / have:

Candidate must have a strong understanding of UI, cross-browser compatibility, general web functions and standards.

Expertise and hands on experience with Web Applications and programming languages such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and API’s.

Strong capability for backend development in C# .NET and MSSQL including .NET core, EntityFramework and T-SQL

Strong pattern knowledge – MVVM / MVC, Dependency Injection etc.

Strong grasp of security principles

Exposure to various forms of testing – Unit testing, integration testing etc.

Be able to communicate effectively through appropriate channels (Video Conferencing, Instant messaging, e-mail etc.)

Degree in Business Engineering,Computer Scinwce ,Statistics or equivalent

Minium 5 years experience as a software developer with experience in:

FinTech software

Strong business analaysis skills

Atomic design principles

Desired Skills:

software developer

Fintech

Javascript

Learn more/Apply for this position