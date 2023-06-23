Software Engineer

Job Description:

The successful candidate will help our client develop and maintain various software products. This role offers an opportunity to work on a wide variety of challenges. There is an opportunity to create smaller stand-alone applications from scratch as well as contributing to larger projects, such as expanding our client’s existing client facing web application. The ideal candidate should have a strong background in Python development; our client will be very excited if you also have experience in the Django web framework. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, test, deploy, and maintain robust and scalable software solutions.

Responsibilities:

Develop Python applications to automate business processes and increase operational efficiency

Expand and improve existing web applications using Python, with a focus on the Django framework

Collaborate with product managers, designers, and other stakeholders to understand requirements and translate them into technical solutions

Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code that adheres to industry best practices

Conduct thorough testing and debugging of software applications to ensure high quality deliverables

Participate in code reviews to maintain code quality and improve team collaboration

Identify and resolve software defects and performance issues

Stay updated with emerging technologies, programming languages, and industry trends to continuously enhance skills and knowledge

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent work experience)

Strong proficiency in Python programming language

Good understanding of software development principles and best practices

Knowledge of database systems (e.g., SQL, PostgreSQL) and proficiency in writing efficient database queries

Experience with version control systems (e.g., Git) and collaborative development workflows

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills with a detail-oriented mindset

Excellent communication and teamwork abilities

Self-motivated and able to work independently as well as in a team environment

Experience with agile development methodologies (e.g., Scrum) is a plus

Bonus:

Experience in web application development, preferably with the Django framework

Familiarity with front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Experience in building and deploying scalable web applications

Familiarity with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP) and related services

Understanding of software testing methodologies, including unit testing and automated testing frameworks

Desired Skills:

AWS

Django

Javascript

Python

Scrum

Software Development

SQL

