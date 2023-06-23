Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description:
The successful candidate will help our client develop and maintain various software products. This role offers an opportunity to work on a wide variety of challenges. There is an opportunity to create smaller stand-alone applications from scratch as well as contributing to larger projects, such as expanding our client’s existing client facing web application. The ideal candidate should have a strong background in Python development; our client will be very excited if you also have experience in the Django web framework. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, test, deploy, and maintain robust and scalable software solutions.
Responsibilities:
- Develop Python applications to automate business processes and increase operational efficiency
- Expand and improve existing web applications using Python, with a focus on the Django framework
- Collaborate with product managers, designers, and other stakeholders to understand requirements and translate them into technical solutions
- Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code that adheres to industry best practices
- Conduct thorough testing and debugging of software applications to ensure high quality deliverables
- Participate in code reviews to maintain code quality and improve team collaboration
- Identify and resolve software defects and performance issues
- Stay updated with emerging technologies, programming languages, and industry trends to continuously enhance skills and knowledge
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent work experience)
- Strong proficiency in Python programming language
- Good understanding of software development principles and best practices
- Knowledge of database systems (e.g., SQL, PostgreSQL) and proficiency in writing efficient database queries
- Experience with version control systems (e.g., Git) and collaborative development workflows
- Strong problem-solving and analytical skills with a detail-oriented mindset
- Excellent communication and teamwork abilities
- Self-motivated and able to work independently as well as in a team environment
- Experience with agile development methodologies (e.g., Scrum) is a plus
Bonus:
- Experience in web application development, preferably with the Django framework
- Familiarity with front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
- Experience in building and deploying scalable web applications
- Familiarity with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP) and related services
- Understanding of software testing methodologies, including unit testing and automated testing frameworks
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Django
- Javascript
- Python
- Scrum
- Software Development
- SQL