Solution Architect – Implementations or Software (Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Solution Architect – Implementations or Software (Hybrid)

R 900 000.00 to R 1,1 million per annum

Roodepoort

International company seeks a Solution Architect to join the Team.

PRIMARY FUNCTION OF JOB

The Solutions Architect forms part of the Solutions Architecture team and works closely alongside the Project and Operations teams to ensure overall Implementation capabilities and methodologies are aligned across all implementations.

The Solutions Architect will advise and guide the solution development team on best practice and ensure that the company procedures and principals are adhered to, and solutions developed are of the optimal standard and quality and to the Company’s expectation.

The position contributes to defining and designing architectural solutions, processes, and principals across the implementation teams. The role provides implementations architecture support across all project and operational implementation processes.

architecture support across all project and operational implementation processes. The Solutions Architect is responsible for translating clients’ requirements and prospects into the architecture for solutions of which some may be very client specific. Leading the project implementations from a technological perspective, which would include direct interaction with clients and all stakeholders.

Give inputs into management relating to Implementation performance, areas of improvement, and overall Solution Architectural ideas, methodologies, and proposed solutions where required.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Minimum Grade 12

Relevant Information Technology Qualification will be an advantage.

Relevant Microsoft Certifications will be an advantage.

Previous working experience with MS SQL server 2012+ and MySQL.

Previous experience in a Technical Lead / Senior Developer / Solution or Implementation Architect role.

Previous experience with the design and implementation of software solutions.

Ability to use the relevant architecture principles and practices when defining and architecting solutions.

Ability to model and communicate complex concepts.

Familiar with Agile Project Management

Experience with Cloud implementation architectures .

. Experience/knowledge of programming and design principles.

SKILLS REQUIRED

Strong written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to communicate across all levels of the business.

Strong Leadership skills and interpersonal skills.

Strong relationship management skills with the ability to engage with internal and external (client and 3rd party) stakeholders.

Strong interpersonal, conflict resolution and negotiation skills.

Solutions orientated, with the ability to identify problems and design viable solutions.

Critical thinking and reasoning skills.

Key Performance Area (KPA)

Task within determined KPA

Solutions Architect

Present and communicate implementation architecture requirements clearly and concisely with the projects, operations and development teams.

Document architectural solutions and maintain libraries of information with the architecture team to ensure the technical teams have all the information available to them to.

Define and build proof of concept solutions when required for ideas and changes to be introduced and implemented.

Identifying inefficiencies in solutions and defining methods to mitigate risk and long term technical debt.

Ensure approved standardization processes and methodologies across client implementations.

Provide support, guidance and technical leadership to the operations and project teams.

Develop Solutions

Define and document solutions in accordance with the business requirement and company processes.

When required, develop and Implement solutions in accordance with the technical specification and time estimates.

Ensure testing of solutions are completed before handing over for QA testing.

Investigate and assess project items/deliverables and propose a solution when required.

Assist in providing accurate time estimates per task.

Escalate Scope changes and issues to relevant team leads and or managers.

Responsible for own rework and throughput.

Administration / Reporting

You do not have to meet all criteria, if you think you can add value apply!

Adhere to standard operating procedures i.e. Agile principles, source control, run to live etc.

Follow both client and provider change control processes.

Give feedback on progress of items/deliverables to relevant team lead and or manager and or scrum master.

Contact Tracy on [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Implementation

Architecture

MSSQL

Learn more/Apply for this position