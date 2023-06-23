SQL Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

As a SQL Data Engineer, your role will consist of the following;

Data engineer will be part of a team that conducts regular and adhoc data projects.

Data engineer required to implement and maintain solutions including data sourcing, data transformation using SQL.

Data engineer will be communicating with client and end-user to determine purpose and end solution requirements.

The role will also cover data extraction and data manipulation to fulfil client requirements, including adhoc requests, documentation, effective communication with external clients and internal stakeholders.

Investigation, design, and implementation of improvements to existing processes

Ad-hoc queries relating to broad spectrum data and products

Documenting and general maintenance of processes

Combine raw data from multiple sources and explore ways to enhance data quality and reliability

Prepare data for prescriptive and predictive modelling and collaborate with data scientists and architects on projects

Identify and interpret trends and patterns

Build data systems (ETLs) and pipelines with proper data governance in line with the overall organizational strategy

Desired Skills:

Python

R

SQL

About The Employer:

The company is an intelligent solutions company with strong, industry-specific expertise and core capabilities in data management, GIS, analytics and software [URL Removed] specialize in delivering integrated, online knowledge solutions, batch and real-time data quality solutions, and a broad range of geo-spatial and analytic projects to a range of property, business to consumer, government and financial services [URL Removed] company hire’s exceptional people and provide them with the environment where they can excel. Our non-corporate culture encourages flexibility, collaboration and [URL Removed] values are to Encourage Participation, Respond to Changing Needs and Win Together, which are reflected in each development, project, product or service taken to deliver.

Learn more/Apply for this position