SQL Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

As a SQL Data Engineer, your role will consist of the following;
- Data engineer will be part of a team that conducts regular and adhoc data projects.
- Data engineer required to implement and maintain solutions including data sourcing, data transformation using SQL.
- Data engineer will be communicating with client and end-user to determine purpose and end solution requirements.
- The role will also cover data extraction and data manipulation to fulfil client requirements, including adhoc requests, documentation, effective communication with external clients and internal stakeholders.
- Investigation, design, and implementation of improvements to existing processes
- Ad-hoc queries relating to broad spectrum data and products
- Documenting and general maintenance of processes
- Combine raw data from multiple sources and explore ways to enhance data quality and reliability
- Prepare data for prescriptive and predictive modelling and collaborate with data scientists and architects on projects
- Identify and interpret trends and patterns
- Build data systems (ETLs) and pipelines with proper data governance in line with the overall organizational strategy
Desired Skills:
- Python
- R
- SQL
About The Employer:
The company is an intelligent solutions company with strong, industry-specific expertise and core capabilities in data management, GIS, analytics and software [URL Removed] specialize in delivering integrated, online knowledge solutions, batch and real-time data quality solutions, and a broad range of geo-spatial and analytic projects to a range of property, business to consumer, government and financial services [URL Removed] company hire’s exceptional people and provide them with the environment where they can excel. Our non-corporate culture encourages flexibility, collaboration and [URL Removed] values are to Encourage Participation, Respond to Changing Needs and Win Together, which are reflected in each development, project, product or service taken to deliver.