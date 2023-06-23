SQL Data Engineer

Jun 23, 2023

As a SQL Data Engineer, your role will consist of the following;

  • Data engineer will be part of a team that conducts regular and adhoc data projects.
  • Data engineer required to implement and maintain solutions including data sourcing, data transformation using SQL.
  • Data engineer will be communicating with client and end-user to determine purpose and end solution requirements.
  • The role will also cover data extraction and data manipulation to fulfil client requirements, including adhoc requests, documentation, effective communication with external clients and internal stakeholders.
  • Investigation, design, and implementation of improvements to existing processes
  • Ad-hoc queries relating to broad spectrum data and products
  • Documenting and general maintenance of processes
  • Combine raw data from multiple sources and explore ways to enhance data quality and reliability
  • Prepare data for prescriptive and predictive modelling and collaborate with data scientists and architects on projects
  • Identify and interpret trends and patterns
  • Build data systems (ETLs) and pipelines with proper data governance in line with the overall organizational strategy

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • R
  • SQL

About The Employer:

The company is an intelligent solutions company with strong, industry-specific expertise and core capabilities in data management, GIS, analytics and software [URL Removed] specialize in delivering integrated, online knowledge solutions, batch and real-time data quality solutions, and a broad range of geo-spatial and analytic projects to a range of property, business to consumer, government and financial services [URL Removed] company hire’s exceptional people and provide them with the environment where they can excel. Our non-corporate culture encourages flexibility, collaboration and [URL Removed] values are to Encourage Participation, Respond to Changing Needs and Win Together, which are reflected in each development, project, product or service taken to deliver.

