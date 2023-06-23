Tester – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Tester to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Analyses and develop the proper test coverage with the Business Analyst
- Responsible for creating and executing test scripts
- Maintaining automation testing framework
- Identify and create necessary test data
- Checking test results and logging defects
- Analyze test failures
- Analyze metrics for quality assessment
- May work with Business Analyst to influence and monitor User Acceptance Testing
- Tracking and monitoring of errors and test results with project team
- Weekly and testing progress reports sent to management for overall testing reporting
Experience
- Minimum of 2-3 years testing experience
- Testing certification (ISTQB – Foundation certificate)
- Previous experience in tools like JIRA, Bamboo, Xray, PowerShell, Selenium TestNG
- Sound SQL skills and familiarity with XML / JSON
- Experience in software testing methodologies (agile, waterfall, functional and non-functional), test planning, test cases development, execution of test cases
- Experience in developing test cases and test scenarios from use cases and/or requirements specifications
- Possesses good understanding of Quality Control and Quality Assurance concepts across the Systems Development Lifecycle
- Understands test metrics and how they are used for decision support
- Analytical and problem-solving skills with strong attention to detail
- Able to provide input to improve test methodology / processes
- Review functional requirements
- Define test scenarios
- Tracking of Test coverage and clearance progress
- Provides input to standard test metrics and reporting
- Able to prioritize defects with development team
- Achieving personal work goals and objectives
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- ISTQB
- Testing
- Jira
- Bamboo
- PowerShell
- Selenium
- XML
- JSON
- SQL