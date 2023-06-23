TypeScript Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Senior TypeScript Developer required by a UK start up company. This is a fully remote work opportunity with an option to relocate to the UK within the next 2 years.

Minimum Requirements:

A diploma or degree in IT

Specific Knowledge:

Node.JS

[URL Removed]

MySQL

AWS Elastic Beanstalk

AWS Lambda

AWS Neptune

Advantageous:

Python advantage

The Key Purpose of this role will include:

Plan, develop and implement user interface strategy

Work with designers and developers to develop modern, intuitive user interfaces

Work on design, look, and feel of web properties

Continuously improve the user experience

Research user preferences

Research new technologies and best practices

Desired Skills:

node.js

nest.js

Mysql

TypeScript

AWS

Python

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

