TypeScript Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Senior TypeScript Developer required by a UK start up company. This is a fully remote work opportunity with an option to relocate to the UK within the next 2 years.
Minimum Requirements:
- A diploma or degree in IT
Specific Knowledge:
- Node.JS
- [URL Removed]
- MySQL
- AWS Elastic Beanstalk
- AWS Lambda
- AWS Neptune
Advantageous:
- Python advantage
The Key Purpose of this role will include:
- Plan, develop and implement user interface strategy
- Work with designers and developers to develop modern, intuitive user interfaces
- Work on design, look, and feel of web properties
- Continuously improve the user experience
- Research user preferences
- Research new technologies and best practices
Desired Skills:
- node.js
- nest.js
- Mysql
- TypeScript
- AWS
- Python
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma