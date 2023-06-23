TypeScript Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jun 23, 2023

Senior TypeScript Developer required by a UK start up company. This is a fully remote work opportunity with an option to relocate to the UK within the next 2 years.

Minimum Requirements:

  • A diploma or degree in IT

Specific Knowledge:

  • Node.JS
  • [URL Removed]
  • MySQL
  • AWS Elastic Beanstalk
  • AWS Lambda
  • AWS Neptune

Advantageous:

  • Python advantage

The Key Purpose of this role will include:

  • Plan, develop and implement user interface strategy
  • Work with designers and developers to develop modern, intuitive user interfaces
  • Work on design, look, and feel of web properties
  • Continuously improve the user experience
  • Research user preferences
  • Research new technologies and best practices

Desired Skills:

  • node.js
  • nest.js
  • Mysql
  • TypeScript
  • AWS
  • Python

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position