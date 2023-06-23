UI / UX Designer 0907 – Gauteng Pretoria

UI / UX Designer
- UI Design
- Fluency in best practices for information architecture, user-centered design process, as well as a strong knowledge of UX Principles and techniques.
- Experience in creating, working with, and maintaining a design system based on CI-guidelines.
- Ability to conduct usability testing.
- Ability to plan and execute tasks in a timely manor.
- Strong proficiency in Figma.
- Experience in JIRA and Confluence.
- Ability to synthesize research, develop insight-driven strategies and pitch ideas.
- Creating wireframes and High-fidelity prototypes for testing.
- Design, analytics, and execution: Collaborate with other designers, coordinate with developers, analyze and create iteration of designs.
- Assisting with the business requirements. Simplifying requirements with functional designs.
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks.
- Experience with Mobile Applications and responsive design.
- 3 years overall UI / UX design experience of which 1+ must be on custom web or app solutions.
- Experience in web and digital product design.
- Basic understanding of Agile, Scrum, DevOps and Design Thinking.
Desired Skills:
- UI / UX design
- Graphic Design
- Ui