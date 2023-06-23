UI / UX Designer 0907 – Gauteng Pretoria

Jun 23, 2023

UI / UX Designer

  • UI Design
  • Fluency in best practices for information architecture, user-centered design process, as well as a strong knowledge of UX Principles and techniques.
  • Experience in creating, working with, and maintaining a design system based on CI-guidelines.
  • Ability to conduct usability testing.
  • Ability to plan and execute tasks in a timely manor.
  • Strong proficiency in Figma.
  • Experience in JIRA and Confluence.
  • Ability to synthesize research, develop insight-driven strategies and pitch ideas.
  • Creating wireframes and High-fidelity prototypes for testing.
  • Design, analytics, and execution: Collaborate with other designers, coordinate with developers, analyze and create iteration of designs.
  • Assisting with the business requirements. Simplifying requirements with functional designs.
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks.
  • Experience with Mobile Applications and responsive design.

  • 3 years overall UI / UX design experience of which 1+ must be on custom web or app solutions.
  • Experience in web and digital product design.
  • Basic understanding of Agile, Scrum, DevOps and Design Thinking.

Desired Skills:

  • UI / UX design
  • Graphic Design
  • Ui

