Angular Developer LW2268 – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 26, 2023

  • Fit-for-business-purpose mindset i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals.

  • Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behavior in a distributed team.

  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users.

  • Proficient in conducting user research in foreign markets i.e., language barriers may exist.

  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues and users when required.

  • Development of features in collaboration with external design and development partners abroad.

  • Working in an integrated Agile

  • Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)

  • Meet with end users and gather requirements (Refinements).

  • Take part in Agile Meetings (Stand-Up, Refinements, etc)

  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

  • Review and present proposed system solutions to Business & IT Product Owners

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements and standards.

  • System testing

  • System implementation

  • System audits/quality assurance

  • Stress Testing

  • Experience with Penetration testing and compliance

  • Development of backend and frontend user stories

  • Take part in regular Scrum meetings via MS Teams. Daily, Planning, Estimation, Refinement, Review, Retro

  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members.

  • Support existing solutions, DevOps.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Angular

  • HTML5, Typescript, and CSS

  • NPM Package Manager

  • RXJS

  • REST (CRUD)

  • Bootstrap

  • Build tools and pipelines.

  • Unit testing with JEST

  • NGRX (& ngrx Store)

  • RESTful (Swagger, Open API)

  • Git

  • Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest

  • Agile development methodologies

  • Confluence / Jira

  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools

  • UX Experience

  • AWS Cloud, Docker, Spring Boot, Open Shift

  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

  • Micro Services

  • DevOps

  • Build Tools (Angular CLI/Maven/

  • Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack)

  • IoC / Dependency Injection

  • JQuery

  • Browser Developer Tools

  • Engineering Principles

  • Design patterns

  • Clean coding principles

  • Data Structures and Algorithms

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • AWS
  • Typescript

