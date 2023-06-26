Angular Developer LW2268

- Fit-for-business-purpose mindset i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals.
- Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behavior in a distributed team.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users.
- Proficient in conducting user research in foreign markets i.e., language barriers may exist.
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues and users when required.
- Development of features in collaboration with external design and development partners abroad.
- Working in an integrated Agile
- Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements (Refinements).
- Take part in Agile Meetings (Stand-Up, Refinements, etc)
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposed system solutions to Business & IT Product Owners
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements and standards.
- System testing
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- Stress Testing
- Experience with Penetration testing and compliance
- Development of backend and frontend user stories
- Take part in regular Scrum meetings via MS Teams. Daily, Planning, Estimation, Refinement, Review, Retro
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members.
- Support existing solutions, DevOps.
Minimum Requirements:
- Angular
- HTML5, Typescript, and CSS
- NPM Package Manager
- RXJS
- REST (CRUD)
- Bootstrap
- Build tools and pipelines.
- Unit testing with JEST
- NGRX (& ngrx Store)
- RESTful (Swagger, Open API)
- Git
- Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest
- Agile development methodologies
- Confluence / Jira
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools
- UX Experience
- AWS Cloud, Docker, Spring Boot, Open Shift
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- Micro Services
- DevOps
- Build Tools (Angular CLI/Maven/
- Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack)
- IoC / Dependency Injection
- JQuery
- Browser Developer Tools
- Engineering Principles
- Design patterns
- Clean coding principles
- Data Structures and Algorithms
Desired Skills:
