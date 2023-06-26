Automation Engineer (PLC Programmer)

Seeking an experienced Automation Engineer (PLC Programmer) with 5-8 years’ expertise in the automotive industry. Join our team to design and develop software across multiple platforms. We prioritize teamwork, transparency, and accountability. Take your career to new heights and be part of shaping the future of automotive automation. Apply now!

Minimum requirement

National Diploma or Degree in Electrical Engineering.

5 – 8 Years experience in the automotive industry.

PLC Programming experience.

Mitsubishi experience is essential.

Toyopuc experience would be an advantage.

Yaskawa Robotics will be advantageous.

Responsibilities

PLC Programming.

Software Development in accordance with the client’s specifications.

Meet with customers onsite to discuss detailed requirements.

Hardware concept design prior to implementation.

Documentation and backup management.

Commissioning and handover.

Adherence to health and safety requirements.

Adherence to any other instruction as given by Automation Engineering Manager.

Desired Skills:

automation engineer

PLC

programming

toyopuc

mitsubishi

