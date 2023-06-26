Business Systems Analyst – Western Cape

Are you a self starter with excellent communication skills, who loves financial systems? Our client in the FMCG industry needs a Business Systems Analyst with 2 years’ experience to optimise business processes using automation technologies. Experience is NAV is desired as it is the dominant system, yet training can be provided. Based in Woodstock, Cape Town.

Minimum requirement

Relevant Bachelor’s degree or similar qualification with relevant certifications

Experience in ERP

Great Knowledge of Office 365, SharePoint Online, and Azure.

Responsibilities

Ensure that the requirements set by the business are captured and documented correctly before any solutions are developed.

Support MS Dynamics NAV, facilitating enhancements where necessary.

Solving Business requirements using current or new best-of-breed applications, compiling business cases for 3rd parties to meet this need where applicable.

Maintenance and growth of all internal business systems.

Build effective relationships with clients (mostly internal) to develop a joint vision for projects.

Manage Client expectations through careful and proactive communications regarding requirements and changes.

Use negotiation skills to build a final consensus on a common set of requirements from all stakeholders.

Ensure that Stakeholders understand the implications of their decisions and provide options and alternatives when necessary.

Determine operational objectives by analysing business functions, gathering information, and evaluating output requirements and formats.

Design new computer systems by analysing requirements; constructing workflow charts and diagrams, studying system capabilities, and writing specifications.

Develop an understanding of how present and future business needs will impact solutions.

Improve systems by studying current practices and designing modifications.

Support all departments on the current ERP system.

Recommend controls by identifying problems and writing improved procedures.

Apply automation where applicable.

Provide references for users by writing and maintaining user documentation.

Providing help desk support.

raining users on relevant systems.

Maintain user confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential.

Prepare technical reports by collecting, analysing, and summarizing information and trends.

Maintain professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; benchmarking state-of-the-art practices; participating in professional societies.

Desired Skills:

SQL

PowerBI

ERP

AZURE

Systems Analyst

FMCG

DYNAMICS NAV

Learn more/Apply for this position