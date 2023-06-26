Data Analyst (Retail)

Make recommendations as to the optimal method of data visualisations and the execution thereof that can support effective and efficient decision making. The Data Analyst will be responsible to analyse and interpret data to assist functional areas with decision making. The Data Analyst will be key in the delivery of the Data & Analytics vision throughout the business.

Qualifications:

Qualifications required:

BSc in Computer Science or similar

Preferred:

Certification in Power BI

Experience:

Experience required:

2-3 years’ report writing experience, as well as experience in preprating statistics and data visualisations relevant to the business function

2-3 years’ data analysis experience, interpreting trends in the business and identifying opportunities or risks

2-3 years’ experience in working on Power BI

2-3 years’ experience working within a retail environment

Experience preferred:

2-3 years’ experience in working with BI tools (Qlik and Power BI)

Key Responsibilities:

Assist in the interpretation of functional data analytics across functional areas to identify insightful trends and information to support decision making.

Obtain the analytics needs of the functional areas and to assist in the delivery of reporting and dashboard solution within agreed time frames.

Identify new or improved reporting methods and techniques on an ongoing basis as required by the business.

Work closely with system managers and subject matter experts to ensure alignment to company systems strategy and delivery in accordance with the Data strategy.

Support the overall Data strategy for the business by assisting with key deliverables as per the strategic intent and within agreed timeframes.

Skills Required:

Coordinating and persuasion skills

Managing multiple tasks and projects simultaneously

Fluent in MS Office products

Business Intelligence visualisations practices

Strong analytical skills

Interpretation of business analytics needs into specification documents

The ability to identify trends using data

The ability to compile visualisations and reports that can reflect relevant business KPIs

The ability to incorporate external data with internal data to arrive at conclusions

Excellent written and verbal skills

Customer and service orientation

Excellent presentation skills to all levels of the business

Knowledge Required:

An understanding of SQL or similar coding/scripting techniques

An understanding of retail metrics and KPIs

Understanding of economics within SA

An understanding of retail business systems

Desired Skills:

report writing

preprating statistics

data visualisations

data analysis

Power BI

(Qlik and Power BI)

SQL

