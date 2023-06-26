Database Administrator (CPT) – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for an experienced SQL Server DBA to join our team! As a SQL Server DBA you will be responsible for the implementation, configuration, maintenance, and performance of critical SQL Server RDBMS systems.
Their main goal is to ensure the availability and consistent performance of various corporate applications
QUALIFICATIONS/REQUIREMENTS:
- Bsc. degree in a computer discipline or relevant SQL certification
Minimum:
- 5 years of experience as a SQL Server DBA or similar role
- 5 years of experience with Performance Tuning and Optimization (PTO)
- 5 years of experience with backups, restores and recovery models.
- 5 years of experience of High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) options for SQL Server
Advantageous experience:
- Microsoft Azure SQL Managed Instances
- Migrating of MSSQL VM’s to Cloud solutions
Desired Skills:
- MSSQL
- Azure
- SQL Server DBA
- Perfomance Tuning