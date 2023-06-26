Database Administrator (CPT) – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for an experienced SQL Server DBA to join our team! As a SQL Server DBA you will be responsible for the implementation, configuration, maintenance, and performance of critical SQL Server RDBMS systems.

Their main goal is to ensure the availability and consistent performance of various corporate applications

QUALIFICATIONS/REQUIREMENTS:

Bsc. degree in a computer discipline or relevant SQL certification

Minimum:

5 years of experience as a SQL Server DBA or similar role

5 years of experience with Performance Tuning and Optimization (PTO)

5 years of experience with backups, restores and recovery models.

5 years of experience of High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) options for SQL Server

Advantageous experience:

Microsoft Azure SQL Managed Instances

Migrating of MSSQL VM’s to Cloud solutions

Desired Skills:

MSSQL

Azure

SQL Server DBA

Perfomance Tuning

