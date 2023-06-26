Desktop and AV Support Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 26, 2023

Welcome to the world of seamless technology solutions!

Are you a passionate problem-solver with a knack for both MacBooks and Windows? Look no further, as an expert Desktop Support Technician in Johannesburg, your skills will shine in a dynamic environment where no technical challenge is too big.

With a blend of expertise, troubleshooting finesse, and a dash of customer service flair, you’ll be the go-to professional ensuring smooth sailing for all devices.

Join us and be the hero behind every click, tap, and scroll!

Candidate Requirements

  • Must have Desktop Support and Audio Visual Support experience
  • Follow and review rules set by the computer service desk on user request
  • Coordinates with software vendors to resolve or escalate issues
  • Applies, troubleshoots, and solves all types of computer problems and issues
  • Resolves customer issues pertaining to networking, the operating system, and applications
  • Monitors network and security systems and develops procedures to troubleshoot system problems
  • Utilizes a client-server operating system architecture for all network clients

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science or engineering required
  • Must have five years of experience in a technical support role
  • Five years experience in network administration, programming and troubleshooting with Windows operating systems, scripting and scripting languages, web technologies and/or database applications
  • 5 years of experience working with software, hardware and network components
  • Experience as a Desktop Support Engineer required
  • Experience in both Windows and Linux environments preferred
  • 3 years of experience in a computer support role with an emphasis on technical troubleshooting and problem solving
  • Experience with Microsoft technologies, including Windows Server and Active Directory, Exchange Server, SharePoint, IIS and SQL Server
  • Experience with Microsoft Server Solutions preferred
  • Must have desktop support experience
  • Must have experience working with and troubleshooting complex, networked software environments

Desired Skills:

  • Audio Visual
  • Desktop Support
  • Mac Support
  • Windows
  • Linux
  • Active Directory
  • Exchange Server
  • SQL Server
  • Troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

