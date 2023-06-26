Desktop and AV Support Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg

Welcome to the world of seamless technology solutions!

Are you a passionate problem-solver with a knack for both MacBooks and Windows? Look no further, as an expert Desktop Support Technician in Johannesburg, your skills will shine in a dynamic environment where no technical challenge is too big.

With a blend of expertise, troubleshooting finesse, and a dash of customer service flair, you’ll be the go-to professional ensuring smooth sailing for all devices.

Join us and be the hero behind every click, tap, and scroll!

Candidate Requirements

Must have Desktop Support and Audio Visual Support experience

Follow and review rules set by the computer service desk on user request

Coordinates with software vendors to resolve or escalate issues

Applies, troubleshoots, and solves all types of computer problems and issues

Resolves customer issues pertaining to networking, the operating system, and applications

Monitors network and security systems and develops procedures to troubleshoot system problems

Utilizes a client-server operating system architecture for all network clients

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or engineering required

Must have five years of experience in a technical support role

Five years experience in network administration, programming and troubleshooting with Windows operating systems, scripting and scripting languages, web technologies and/or database applications

5 years of experience working with software, hardware and network components

Experience as a Desktop Support Engineer required

Experience in both Windows and Linux environments preferred

3 years of experience in a computer support role with an emphasis on technical troubleshooting and problem solving

Experience with Microsoft technologies, including Windows Server and Active Directory, Exchange Server, SharePoint, IIS and SQL Server

Experience with Microsoft Server Solutions preferred

Must have desktop support experience

Must have experience working with and troubleshooting complex, networked software environments

Desired Skills:

Audio Visual

Desktop Support

Mac Support

Windows

Linux

Active Directory

Exchange Server

SQL Server

Troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

