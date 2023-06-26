Desktop and AV Support Technician

Welcome to the world of seamless technology solutions!
Are you a passionate problem-solver with a knack for both MacBooks and Windows? Look no further, as an expert Desktop Support Technician in Johannesburg, your skills will shine in a dynamic environment where no technical challenge is too big.
With a blend of expertise, troubleshooting finesse, and a dash of customer service flair, you’ll be the go-to professional ensuring smooth sailing for all devices.
Join us and be the hero behind every click, tap, and scroll!
Candidate Requirements
- Must have Desktop Support and Audio Visual Support experience
- Follow and review rules set by the computer service desk on user request
- Coordinates with software vendors to resolve or escalate issues
- Applies, troubleshoots, and solves all types of computer problems and issues
- Resolves customer issues pertaining to networking, the operating system, and applications
- Monitors network and security systems and develops procedures to troubleshoot system problems
- Utilizes a client-server operating system architecture for all network clients
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or engineering required
- Must have five years of experience in a technical support role
- Five years experience in network administration, programming and troubleshooting with Windows operating systems, scripting and scripting languages, web technologies and/or database applications
- 5 years of experience working with software, hardware and network components
- Experience as a Desktop Support Engineer required
- Experience in both Windows and Linux environments preferred
- 3 years of experience in a computer support role with an emphasis on technical troubleshooting and problem solving
- Experience with Microsoft technologies, including Windows Server and Active Directory, Exchange Server, SharePoint, IIS and SQL Server
- Experience with Microsoft Server Solutions preferred
- Must have desktop support experience
- Must have experience working with and troubleshooting complex, networked software environments
Desired Skills:
- Audio Visual
- Desktop Support
- Mac Support
- Windows
- Linux
- Active Directory
- Exchange Server
- SQL Server
- Troubleshooting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree