Developer – Java (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng

Client Details:

Our client is a solid, blue-chip, trusted and large consulting company, which offers the option to be remote or client based. They do work with all staff to define career paths and encourage mentoring as a way of helping pass on skills and knowledge for career advancement. Most of the work is for local and international blue chip clients which offers you the opportunity of gaining diverse industry knowledge without changing jobs.

Role Responsibilities:

Technical architectural design: Create the overall technical structure.

Develop, document, and maintain design, source code, and technical architecture.

Maintain and manage existing source code.

Design, develop, and implement solutions to meet users’ needs and requirements.

Review and improve code for better performance and efficiency.

Run tests, identify and fix bugs.

Coordinate with architects and business analysts to determine required functionalities.

Develop technical solutions for complex business problems.

Design and develop technical solutions specifically for enterprise-level projects.

Design and develop data analysis solutions for effective data interpretation.

Create logical and physical data models that align with application requirements.

Design and develop continuous integration and continuous deployment pipelines for seamless software updates and deployments.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Relevant 3/4-year technical diploma or degree (Honours or postgraduate degree preferred)

Possess Oracle Java SE 7/8 Programmer certification

Strong theoretical programming grounding

5+ years’ hands-on development experience in the fin-tech industry

Working knowledge of the following:

DB2 | Spring Boot | Java 7/8



JPA/Hibernate | GIT | Jenkins/CICD



Object-Oriented Programming

Quick learner of new technologies

Embraces innovation and seeks efficiency

Problem solver with excellent communication skills

Passionate about technology

Ability to develop comprehensive thought and error handling solutions

Strong analytical and development skills

Delivery-focused with attention to detail

Able to work on multiple projects simultaneously

Adaptable to change

Work Type / Location:

Hybrid position based in Gauteng

Job ID:



J104264

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Oracle Java SE 7 / 8

DB2

Spring Boot

Learn more/Apply for this position