DevOps Engineer at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is the leading provider of telco, payments, retail software – they have a global and local footprint. This client is very R&D focussed, they are great believers in continuous improvement and fast adapters to new tech and constantly changing business needs. You definitely won’t be bored and you’ll have the opportunity to work on multiple domain and project types. This environment is ideal for critical thinkers who like to trial new tech and new ways of doing things. This client has a clearly stated aspiration to not only remain the leaders in their industry but to continuously widen the gap between themselves and their competitors.

Design, deploy, and maintain Kubernetes clusters and related infrastructure in both on-premises and cloud environments.

Develop and implement CI/CD pipelines using industry best practices for building, testing, and deploying applications on Kubernetes.

Collaborate with development teams to containerize applications and define Kubernetes deployment strategies.

Monitor and optimise Kubernetes clusters to ensure high availability, scalability, and performance.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to Kubernetes deployments, networking, and resource utilisation.

Implement security best practices to protect Kubernetes clusters and containerized applications.

Automate infrastructure provisioning and configuration management using tools like Ansible, Terraform, or similar.

Participate in capacity planning, performance tuning, and disaster recovery planning for Kubernetes environments.

Stay up to date with the latest trends and advancements in Kubernetes and other relevant technologies, and evaluate their potential impact on our systems.

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

Extensive hands-on experience with Kubernetes, including deployment, management, and troubleshooting.

Strong knowledge of containerization using Docker.

Proficiency in scripting and automation with Bash, Python, or Go.

Solid understanding of CI/CD principles and experience with tools like Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD, or CircleCI.

Experience with infrastructure-as-code using tools like Ansible or Terraform.

Familiarity with major cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) and their Kubernetes offerings.

Deep understanding of networking in Kubernetes and troubleshooting skills.

Strong problem-solving abilities and effective communication skills.

Additional experience with container orchestration frameworks, monitoring tools (Prometheus, Grafana, ELK stack), infrastructure monitoring, and configuration management tools is a plus.

Understanding of software development methodologies and agile practices.

