DEVOPS ENGINEER – Gauteng Centurion

One of our bespoke clients in the Investment area is urgently looking for a DevOPs Engineer to join their dynamic team: This position is responsible for implementing, maintaining, enabling, and facilitating DevOps practices and optimizing the architecture and processes of the product and platforms required to meet business goals and objectives.

2+ years of experience as a Site Reliability Engineer or similar role as an enabler of DevOps practices.

3+ years of experience as a Software Engineer or Java/ Middleware Developer

Enable automated deployment of applications and configurations.

Enable automated monitoring and alerting.

Enable automated end-to-end testing.

Enable continuous release processes, practices, and pipelines.

Enable change management and audit requirements for release pipelines.

Interest in designing, analyzing, and troubleshooting large-scale distributed systems.

Understanding of Linux operating systems and Linux system administration.

knowledge of Linux/Unix commands.

AWS and Azure technical exposure.

Experience automating tasks with scripting languages such as Python, Bash, and JavaScript

Deep understanding of service metrics and alarms through the development of dashboards, service KPIs, alarming systems.

Knowledge on WAF (Web Application Firewalls).

Good Experience in CloudFront.

Experience with microservices architecture.

Experience with cloud automation and infrastructure provisioning tools, Terraform specifically

Operating systems: Linux (*nix) administration.

AWS exposure, EC2, EKS, Lambda, SQS, S3, Api Gateway, IAM, SSM, Route53, Loadbalancers, AWS Databases.

Monitoring and alerting tools: Alerta, Selenium, Prometheus, InfluxDB, Elastic Stack.

Application Servers: Node.js, nginx, springboot, Tomcat.

Databases and tools: MongoDB, Mongo Ops Manager, DB2, Flyway, postgresql.

Kubernetes: EKS Cluster management, Service Mesh, Application deployment, monitoring and troubleshooting.-

Docker: Nginx, Consul, docker-compose, cli.

Automation: Cloudformation, Terraform, Boto3, Ansible.

Build: Gitlab, Nexus, Jenkins.

MQ

Desired Skills:

DevOps Engineer

AWS

testing

Terraform

Mongo

WAF

Kubernetes

Learn more/Apply for this position