DEVOPS ENGINEER – Gauteng Centurion

One of our bespoke clients in the Investment area is urgently looking for a DevOPs Engineer to join their dynamic team: This position is responsible for implementing, maintaining, enabling, and facilitating DevOps practices and optimizing the architecture and processes of the product and platforms required to meet business goals and objectives.
- 2+ years of experience as a Site Reliability Engineer or similar role as an enabler of DevOps practices.
- 3+ years of experience as a Software Engineer or Java/ Middleware Developer
- Enable automated deployment of applications and configurations.
- Enable automated monitoring and alerting.
- Enable automated end-to-end testing.
- Enable continuous release processes, practices, and pipelines.
- Enable change management and audit requirements for release pipelines.
- Interest in designing, analyzing, and troubleshooting large-scale distributed systems.
- Understanding of Linux operating systems and Linux system administration.
- knowledge of Linux/Unix commands.
- AWS and Azure technical exposure.
- Experience automating tasks with scripting languages such as Python, Bash, and JavaScript
- Deep understanding of service metrics and alarms through the development of dashboards, service KPIs, alarming systems.
- Knowledge on WAF (Web Application Firewalls).
- Good Experience in CloudFront.
- Experience with microservices architecture.
- Experience with cloud automation and infrastructure provisioning tools, Terraform specifically
- Operating systems: Linux (*nix) administration.
- AWS exposure, EC2, EKS, Lambda, SQS, S3, Api Gateway, IAM, SSM, Route53, Loadbalancers, AWS Databases.
- Monitoring and alerting tools: Alerta, Selenium, Prometheus, InfluxDB, Elastic Stack.
- Application Servers: Node.js, nginx, springboot, Tomcat.
- Databases and tools: MongoDB, Mongo Ops Manager, DB2, Flyway, postgresql.
- Kubernetes: EKS Cluster management, Service Mesh, Application deployment, monitoring and troubleshooting.-
- Docker: Nginx, Consul, docker-compose, cli.
- Automation: Cloudformation, Terraform, Boto3, Ansible.
- Build: Gitlab, Nexus, Jenkins.
- MQ
Desired Skills:
- DevOps Engineer
- AWS
- testing
- Terraform
- Mongo
- WAF
- Kubernetes