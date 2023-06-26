DEVOPS ENGINEER – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 26, 2023

One of our bespoke clients in the Investment area is urgently looking for a DevOPs Engineer to join their dynamic team: This position is responsible for implementing, maintaining, enabling, and facilitating DevOps practices and optimizing the architecture and processes of the product and platforms required to meet business goals and objectives.

  • 2+ years of experience as a Site Reliability Engineer or similar role as an enabler of DevOps practices.
  • 3+ years of experience as a Software Engineer or Java/ Middleware Developer
  • Enable automated deployment of applications and configurations.
  • Enable automated monitoring and alerting.
  • Enable automated end-to-end testing.
  • Enable continuous release processes, practices, and pipelines.
  • Enable change management and audit requirements for release pipelines.
  • Interest in designing, analyzing, and troubleshooting large-scale distributed systems.
  • Understanding of Linux operating systems and Linux system administration.
  • knowledge of Linux/Unix commands.
  • AWS and Azure technical exposure.
  • Experience automating tasks with scripting languages such as Python, Bash, and JavaScript
  • Deep understanding of service metrics and alarms through the development of dashboards, service KPIs, alarming systems.
  • Knowledge on WAF (Web Application Firewalls).
  • Good Experience in CloudFront.
  • Experience with microservices architecture.
  • Experience with cloud automation and infrastructure provisioning tools, Terraform specifically
  • Operating systems: Linux (*nix) administration.
  • AWS exposure, EC2, EKS, Lambda, SQS, S3, Api Gateway, IAM, SSM, Route53, Loadbalancers, AWS Databases.
  • Monitoring and alerting tools: Alerta, Selenium, Prometheus, InfluxDB, Elastic Stack.
  • Application Servers: Node.js, nginx, springboot, Tomcat.
  • Databases and tools: MongoDB, Mongo Ops Manager, DB2, Flyway, postgresql.
  • Kubernetes: EKS Cluster management, Service Mesh, Application deployment, monitoring and troubleshooting.-
  • Docker: Nginx, Consul, docker-compose, cli.
  • Automation: Cloudformation, Terraform, Boto3, Ansible.
  • Build: Gitlab, Nexus, Jenkins.
  • MQ

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps Engineer
  • AWS
  • testing
  • Terraform
  • Mongo
  • WAF
  • Kubernetes

Learn more/Apply for this position