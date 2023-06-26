Embedded and Firmware Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Bored ? No longer challenged? I have a challenge that wont bore you ! I am looking for technically savvy and out of the box Embedded / Firmware Developers for both intermediate and senior candidates. No more stuck in traffic and an office – this role is fully remote within South Africa .
What you need to be successful
- Bachelor’s degree in Mechatronic/Electronic Engineering (or similar)
- Essential experience (minimum 3 years), Ideally 7 years +
- Embedded systems, microcontrollers & basic peripherals
- Code planning/design
- C/C++ coding
- Coding standards
- Testing & debugging
- Source control
Core responsibilities include:
- Firmware development: Design, code and verify
- Firmware maintenance: Investigate and fix reported bugs
- Ownership of technical areas
- Ownership of small projects and group investigation
For more information on this role please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to either Refiloe , Robyn . Tanya and Gugu at [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Embedded
- C++
- C#
- Firmware
- Remote working
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Group life and hybrid working