Embedded and Firmware Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Jun 26, 2023

Bored ? No longer challenged? I have a challenge that wont bore you ! I am looking for technically savvy and out of the box Embedded / Firmware Developers for both intermediate and senior candidates. No more stuck in traffic and an office – this role is fully remote within South Africa .

What you need to be successful

  • Bachelor’s degree in Mechatronic/Electronic Engineering (or similar)
  • Essential experience (minimum 3 years), Ideally 7 years +

  • Embedded systems, microcontrollers & basic peripherals
  • Code planning/design
  • C/C++ coding
  • Coding standards
  • Testing & debugging
  • Source control

Core responsibilities include:

  • Firmware development: Design, code and verify
  • Firmware maintenance: Investigate and fix reported bugs
  • Ownership of technical areas
  • Ownership of small projects and group investigation

For more information on this role please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to either Refiloe , Robyn . Tanya and Gugu at [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Embedded
  • C++
  • C#
  • Firmware
  • Remote working

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Group life and hybrid working

