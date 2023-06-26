Embedded and Firmware Engineer

Bored ? No longer challenged? I have a challenge that wont bore you ! I am looking for technically savvy and out of the box Embedded / Firmware Developers for both intermediate and senior candidates. No more stuck in traffic and an office – this role is fully remote within South Africa .

What you need to be successful

Bachelor’s degree in Mechatronic/Electronic Engineering (or similar)

Essential experience (minimum 3 years), Ideally 7 years +

Embedded systems, microcontrollers & basic peripherals

Code planning/design

C/C++ coding

Coding standards

Testing & debugging

Source control

Core responsibilities include:

Firmware development: Design, code and verify

Firmware maintenance: Investigate and fix reported bugs

Ownership of technical areas

Ownership of small projects and group investigation

For more information on this role please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to either Refiloe , Robyn . Tanya and Gugu at [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Embedded

C++

C#

Firmware

Remote working

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group life and hybrid working

Learn more/Apply for this position