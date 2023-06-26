Every SA company should have whistleblowing management

The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) has published South African National Standard (SANS) 37002 Whistleblowing management systems – Guidelines.

This document provides the framework and guidelines for any organisation to implement a whistleblowing management system based on the principles of trust, impartiality and protection.

“Whistleblowing has the potential to prevent and eliminate corruption, fraud and illegal or wrongful acts that can save companies millions of rand,” says Sadhvir Bissoon, Acting CEO of the SABS. “The act of whistleblowing can be daunting and life threatening in some cases, and it is important that organisations are cognisant of the need to design systems that can protect the identity of whistleblowers.”

Bissoon explains that the guidelines contained in SANS 37002 is generic and intended to be applicable to all organisations, regardless of type, size, nature of activity, and whether in the public, private or not-for profit sectors.

The guidelines are adopted from the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and is the internationally accepted standard for organisations, anywhere in the world to deal with whistleblowing.

The document includes guidelines on how to reduce and prevent detrimental treatment of whisleblowers and others involved, demonstration of leadership commitment to prevent and address wrongdoing, encouraging people to blow the whistle and establishing a culture of openness, transparency, integrity, and accountability. A practical framework for receiving, assessing, addressing and concluding whistleblowing cases is also included.