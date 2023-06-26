Front-End Developer Lead – Gauteng Pretoria

ENVIRONMENT:

A Health Tech Solution Company in Pretoria seeks a well-versed Front-end Developer to manage a team of Developers and their sprints, and be responsible for communication, team health and culture, has authority over process, structure, scheduling, task assignment, and documentation. Develop and maintain a responsive and adaptive UI for internal and public facing web applications for the company’s innovative hearing health platforms and ensure code is generated in accordance with specifications by using Angular, [URL Removed] HTML5, Javascript/Typescript and CSS. A BSc in Computer Science or other technical discipline is essential, and you must have 7+ years working experience and 2+ years of managing a team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum education (essential): BSc in Computer Science or other technical discipline

Minimum education (desirable): MSc computer science or other technical discipline

Minimum applicable experience (years): 7+ years working experience and 2+ years of managing a team.

Skills and Knowledge (essential):

HTML

Javascript/Typescript

CSS

Git

RESTful API’s (JSON)

Experience in at least one of the following: React NextJS NodeJS



Required nature of experience:

Line management of developers.

Team culture, coaching and development.

System development coordination.

Project management.

Project implementation management.

Documentation.

Experience with translating UI & UX designs into HTML, CSS and Javascript websites, with a focus on user experience and usability.

Have an excellent sense of design sense and attention to detail.

Use sound engineering practices to build a solid product while iterating quickly.

COMMENTS:

