Full Stack Developer (2274 LM) – Gauteng Pretoria

Jun 26, 2023

  • Designing and advocating for a future-proof architecture with a focus on scalability, performance, and cost optimisations.

  • Developing a micro service landscape using Java (Quarkus).

  • Creating user interfaces using Angular.

  • Shaping the product through your experience, skills, and passion, working in a highly agile environment.

  • Collaborating with other developers and team members, sharing knowledge and ideas.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Strong proficiency in Java development, preferably using Quarkus.

  • Extensive experience in frontend development using modern JavaScript frameworks, preferably Angular.

  • Proficient in database engineering, data management, and query optimisation, preferably using PostgreSQL.

Desired Skills:

  • Quarkus
  • Java Development
  • JavaScript
  • Angular

