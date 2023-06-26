Full Stack Developer (2274 LM)

- Designing and advocating for a future-proof architecture with a focus on scalability, performance, and cost optimisations.
- Developing a micro service landscape using Java (Quarkus).
- Creating user interfaces using Angular.
- Shaping the product through your experience, skills, and passion, working in a highly agile environment.
- Collaborating with other developers and team members, sharing knowledge and ideas.
Minimum Requirements:
- Strong proficiency in Java development, preferably using Quarkus.
- Extensive experience in frontend development using modern JavaScript frameworks, preferably Angular.
- Proficient in database engineering, data management, and query optimisation, preferably using PostgreSQL.
Desired Skills:
- Quarkus
- Java Development
- JavaScript
- Angular