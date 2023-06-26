Intermediate Business Analyst – Western Cape Rondebosch

Jun 26, 2023

We have a very exciting, challenging venture available for those Go-Getter Business Analysts who want to beat the crazy Cape Town traffic and experience the luxury of not reporting to an office everyday of the week but only 2, definitely a plus during these wintery months.

The purpose of this role is to deliver a project’s business analysis scope as well as assist the product team to clarify, design and develop functional and non-functional features for the company’s products and customer solutions.

Some of the duties that you would be responsible for:

  • Pre-Sales Analysis/Product Support
  • Work with the relevant Product Manager to elicit accurate and comprehensive product roadmap/backlog requirements.
  • Work with the relevant Product Manager and Account Manager to analyse client requirements to determine scope and effort in support of the client commercial engagement.
  • Complete modelling, including providing Product Manager with input to business case; and
  • Do product demonstrations and provide sales support.

Business Requirements Analysis

  • Work closely with external and internal stakeholders to analyze their objectives and clarify the stakeholder needs or problem/opportunity statement;
  • Undertake stakeholder and competitor analysis;
  • Facilitate requirements, analysis/discovery sessions and design workshops to discover information related to the process or requirements from business stakeholders;
  • Work with Product Manager to elicit accurate and comprehensive functional and non-functional requirements from project stakeholders (including Account Manager and Architect);
  • Analyze and translate business requirements from clients into business requirements specifications that are used by architects, developers, and testers to build and test a software solution;
  • Participate in the planning and prioritization of project scope requirements with stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

  • payment solutions
  • commercial engagement
  • product demonstrations
  • internal testing
  • user acceptance testing
  • Development
  • business requirements analysis
  • product support
  • pre-sales analysis
  • modelling
  • business case

