Intermediate Frontend Developer (CPT Hybrid) – Western Cape Somerset West

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR keen eye for beautiful digital visuals as an Intermediate Frontend Developer is sought to join the team of a fast-paced Tech company. You will handle building the “client-side” of both internal and public facing web applications. The ideal candidate should be able to gather functional requirements, mockup or prototype potential solutions, and execute them to deliver practical and appealing interactive web applications of high quality. You will also need 3+ years’ work experience as a Frontend Application Developer with proficiency in HTML, Tailwind CSS, JavaScript, Git, Node, NPM, strong SPA, [URL Removed] Vuex, Vue Router, Vuetify, Quasar, Pinia, Webpack, [URL Removed] Figma, Sketch, Adobe, Miro, Whimsical, Miro, Mural, [URL Removed] etc.

DUTIES:

Develop new user facing features.

Maintain and enhance existing applications.

Write reusable code and libraries.

Enhance application for maximum speed and scalability.

Collaborate with team members and stakeholders.

Bridge the gap between graphic design and technical implementation.

Define how the application looks and how it works.

Translate UI/UX design wireframes to actual code.

Complete deliverables on time.

Communicate delays, changes or material developments on work.

Collaborative and engaged input into the software product and team.

REQUIREMENTS:

3+ Years as a Frontend Application Developer.

HTML, CSS, JavaScript.

Git version control.

Node & NPM.

Strong SPA experience.

Vue.js (Vuex, Vue Router, Vuetify, Quasar, Pinia).

Build tools (Vite.js, Webpack).

Design / Prototyping (Figma, Sketch, Adobe).

Diagramming (Whimsical, Miro, Mural, [URL Removed] utility classes (Tailwind CSS, Bootstrap).

LESS, SASS, SCSS.

Responsive and adaptive design.

ATTRIBUTES:

Can deal with ambiguity.

Able to independently assess what is needed to drive and execute without heavy direction.

Growth mindset (learner).

High attention to detail.

Grit / Perseverance.

Positive energy.

Team player.

Able to work independently with minimal guidance and as part of a team.

Good problem-solving skills.

Ability to think outside-the-box.

Proactive.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Good interpersonal skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Intermediate

Frontend

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position