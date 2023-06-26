IT Project Manager

Our client is looking for a skilled, motivated and dedicated IT Project Manager who would like to be part of their team.

Purpose of the job:

The IT Project Manager has the overall responsibility for the successful initiation, planning, design, execution, monitoring, controlling and closure of a project aligned to the organization’s project management methodology.





Key Responsibilities include but not limited to the following:

Has overall responsibility for planning, directing, and coordinating activities pertaining to technology and group projects.

Ensures that project goals are accomplished and in line with business objectives.

Define the scope and project schedule more precisely, obtain budget approval and decide on resource allocation.

Define who the key stakeholders are and determine the communication plan that will be used before obtaining approval before project Initiation.

Liaise with key stakeholders as per agreed cadence.

Create and execute project work plans and revise as needed to meet changing requirements.

Manage resources and routine operational aspects of the project.

Actively manage the project’s actuals against the cost risk.

Responsible for ensuring quality and change control.

Identify and resolve issues and conflicts which may arise during the project life cycle.

Ensure project deliverables are kept on track and if need be, put remedial plans in place to keep the project on track.

Monitor and report on project progress which includes scheduling, costing, risk management and change control.

Ensure regular project status meetings are held with relevant team members, project owners and other key stakeholders.

Responsible for final deliverables, project closure which includes lessons learnt and final sign off.

Lead the project related technical collaboration between the divisions.

Demonstrate ability to use professional management and/or technical concepts to solve complex problems and oversee key projects in creative and effective ways required.

Minimum Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge:

4 year degree or equivalent in Information Systems, Computer Science or similar disciplines

Certification (AGILE, PMBOK, PRINCE II or equivalent).

Agile Methodology Experience

Proven experience in continuous improvement projects in IT Project Management

Minimum 6- 8 years’ project management experience within an IT environment.

MS Projects / Microsoft Projects Online or any other Project Management Tools.

Proven experience in rolling our ERP Projects.

Experience in planning and delivery of significant business technology projects

Understanding of SDLC Methodologies

Desired Skills:

AGILE

PMBOK

PRINCE II

SDLC Methodologies

IT Project Management

ERP Projects

