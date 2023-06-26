IT Project Manager

Our client is looking for a skilled, motivated and dedicated IT Project Manager who would like to be part of their team.

Purpose of the job:

The IT Project Manager has the overall responsibility for the successful initiation, planning, design, execution, monitoring, controlling and closure of a project aligned to the organization’s project management methodology.


Key Responsibilities include but not limited to the following:

  • Has overall responsibility for planning, directing, and coordinating activities pertaining to technology and group projects.
  • Ensures that project goals are accomplished and in line with business objectives.
  • Define the scope and project schedule more precisely, obtain budget approval and decide on resource allocation.
  • Define who the key stakeholders are and determine the communication plan that will be used before obtaining approval before project Initiation.
  • Liaise with key stakeholders as per agreed cadence.
  • Create and execute project work plans and revise as needed to meet changing requirements.
  • Manage resources and routine operational aspects of the project.
  • Actively manage the project’s actuals against the cost risk.
  • Responsible for ensuring quality and change control.
  • Identify and resolve issues and conflicts which may arise during the project life cycle.
  • Ensure project deliverables are kept on track and if need be, put remedial plans in place to keep the project on track.
  • Monitor and report on project progress which includes scheduling, costing, risk management and change control.
  • Ensure regular project status meetings are held with relevant team members, project owners and other key stakeholders.
  • Responsible for final deliverables, project closure which includes lessons learnt and final sign off.
  • Lead the project related technical collaboration between the divisions.
  • Demonstrate ability to use professional management and/or technical concepts to solve complex problems and oversee key projects in creative and effective ways required.

Minimum Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge:

  • 4 year degree or equivalent in Information Systems, Computer Science or similar disciplines
  • Certification (AGILE, PMBOK, PRINCE II or equivalent).
  • Agile Methodology Experience
  • Proven experience in continuous improvement projects in IT Project Management
  • Minimum 6- 8 years’ project management experience within an IT environment.
  • MS Projects / Microsoft Projects Online or any other Project Management Tools.
  • Proven experience in rolling our ERP Projects.
  • Experience in planning and delivery of significant business technology projects
  • Understanding of SDLC Methodologies

If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks after closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • AGILE
  • PMBOK
  • PRINCE II
  • SDLC Methodologies
  • IT Project Management
  • ERP Projects

