IT Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is looking for a skilled, motivated and dedicated IT Project Manager who would like to be part of their team.
Purpose of the job:
The IT Project Manager has the overall responsibility for the successful initiation, planning, design, execution, monitoring, controlling and closure of a project aligned to the organization’s project management methodology.
Key Responsibilities include but not limited to the following:
- Has overall responsibility for planning, directing, and coordinating activities pertaining to technology and group projects.
- Ensures that project goals are accomplished and in line with business objectives.
- Define the scope and project schedule more precisely, obtain budget approval and decide on resource allocation.
- Define who the key stakeholders are and determine the communication plan that will be used before obtaining approval before project Initiation.
- Liaise with key stakeholders as per agreed cadence.
- Create and execute project work plans and revise as needed to meet changing requirements.
- Manage resources and routine operational aspects of the project.
- Actively manage the project’s actuals against the cost risk.
- Responsible for ensuring quality and change control.
- Identify and resolve issues and conflicts which may arise during the project life cycle.
- Ensure project deliverables are kept on track and if need be, put remedial plans in place to keep the project on track.
- Monitor and report on project progress which includes scheduling, costing, risk management and change control.
- Ensure regular project status meetings are held with relevant team members, project owners and other key stakeholders.
- Responsible for final deliverables, project closure which includes lessons learnt and final sign off.
- Lead the project related technical collaboration between the divisions.
- Demonstrate ability to use professional management and/or technical concepts to solve complex problems and oversee key projects in creative and effective ways required.
Minimum Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge:
- 4 year degree or equivalent in Information Systems, Computer Science or similar disciplines
- Certification (AGILE, PMBOK, PRINCE II or equivalent).
- Agile Methodology Experience
- Proven experience in continuous improvement projects in IT Project Management
- Minimum 6- 8 years’ project management experience within an IT environment.
- MS Projects / Microsoft Projects Online or any other Project Management Tools.
- Proven experience in rolling our ERP Projects.
- Experience in planning and delivery of significant business technology projects
- Understanding of SDLC Methodologies
If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks after closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- AGILE
- PMBOK
- PRINCE II
- SDLC Methodologies
- IT Project Management
- ERP Projects