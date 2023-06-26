IT Technician – Western Cape Bellville

Our client, a prestigious turnkey engineering and steel fabrication company, seeks to employ a qualified and experienced IT Technician to join their fast paced operation in Cape Town, to service the main plant, as well as remote plants in Mozambique and Namibia.

Please note that this is a mid-career level role, specifically focused on providing support to a large company; therefore, you must meet the requirements listed below

KEY REQUIREMENTS TO MEET FOR CONSIDERATION

You must be able to work independently and accurately keep records and be proactive in your approach to ensuring the profitability of the company.

You will have a A+ and N+ qualification, coupled with an MCSE and Office 365 tenant management experience.

You will have at least 5 years experience in working within a manufacturing or engineering environment, ideally with a knowledge of Pastel installation, support and configuration, as well as working knowledge of Windows 10, TCP/IP subnetting, DHCP and DNS.

You will have good working knowledge of the setting up and support of LAN Wi-Fi, printers, etc, as well as VoIP telephony systems and domain and email hosting support

You will be professional, well spoken, persistent, service focused and self motivated.

You must have a valid driver’s licence, own car and a clear criminal and credit record

Please note that due to the requirement to place this role immediately, applicants currently resident in Cape Town will receive preference.

Due to the exceptionally high volume of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kindly forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

