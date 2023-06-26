Java Developer at Conekt Dynamix – Gauteng Johannesburg

12 month contract role
Hybrid working – 1 day per week in the office
- Java Developer – Mid to senior.
- Our developers are doing some reengineering but mostly we are adding adaptors and apps processing mapping data, references, and re-engineering existing applications that process GL data through legacy systems that need to move to modern solutions.
- Springboot Java
- MSSQL backend
- We are migrating an existing portal to a Java API and better MSSQL
- Its not legendary work or full application building, we do bespoke solutions in code for different scenarios. (ie. This isn’t building the app on our phones, it’s a lot of behind the scenes integration and providing access through APIs.)
- We do our UI developers separately, so full stack isn’t required as the UI work tends to be far less and require less expensive people. That said, a good full stack may be helpful for our UI and database side expertise.
- UI skill in general is beneficial: React is the UI software we develop with.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Springboot