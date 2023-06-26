Java Developer at Conekt Dynamix

12 month contract role

Hybrid working – 1 day per week in the office

Java Developer – Mid to senior.

Our developers are doing some reengineering but mostly we are adding adaptors and apps processing mapping data, references, and re-engineering existing applications that process GL data through legacy systems that need to move to modern solutions.

Springboot Java

MSSQL backend

We are migrating an existing portal to a Java API and better MSSQL

Its not legendary work or full application building, we do bespoke solutions in code for different scenarios. (ie. This isn’t building the app on our phones, it’s a lot of behind the scenes integration and providing access through APIs.)

We do our UI developers separately, so full stack isn’t required as the UI work tends to be far less and require less expensive people. That said, a good full stack may be helpful for our UI and database side expertise.

UI skill in general is beneficial: React is the UI software we develop with.

Desired Skills:

Java

Springboot

Learn more/Apply for this position