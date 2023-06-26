Java Developer at DAV Professional Placement Group

Requirements:

  • 8 to 10 years’ senior java development experience using Java EE on Unix based platforms.

  • Relevant IT degree or diploma.

  • Relevant post graduate IT qualification. Java skills:
  • 5 years Software Development experience in a distributed computing environment using Java EE.
  • Solid (Java EE) back-end development experience.
  • Advanced understanding and everyday use of OO principles such as inheritance, interfaces, abstract classes, etc.
  • Good systems and code design skills including good documentations skills where necessary.
  • Understanding and experience with micro-services.
  • Strong knowledge of REST API designs.
  • Strong knowledge with CI/CD principles.

Desired Skills:

  • java ee
  • Unix
  • rest api
  • Java Development
  • Core Java
  • j2ee

