Java Developer at DAV Professional Placement Group

Requirements:
-
8 to 10 years’ senior java development experience using Java EE on Unix based platforms.
-
Relevant IT degree or diploma.
- Relevant post graduate IT qualification. Java skills:
- 5 years Software Development experience in a distributed computing environment using Java EE.
- Solid (Java EE) back-end development experience.
- Advanced understanding and everyday use of OO principles such as inheritance, interfaces, abstract classes, etc.
- Good systems and code design skills including good documentations skills where necessary.
- Understanding and experience with micro-services.
- Strong knowledge of REST API designs.
- Strong knowledge with CI/CD principles.
Desired Skills:
- java ee
- Unix
- rest api
- Java Development
- Core Java
- j2ee