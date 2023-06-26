Microsoft Consultant at DAV Professional Placement Group – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Education, Training, Computer skills
- Professional Experience with Office 365 including SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Yammer, OneDrive, Stream, Power Apps, and Power Automate (Flow), Microsoft Forms – Professional Experience in Power Platform (Power Apps Portals, Canvas and Model Driven Apps, Power Automate, Power BI) and Common Data Service. – Professional expierence of the methods and tools used to customize and extend Office 365. – Experience in Workflow Process tool for Office 365 like Nintex, K2 – Solution Design, wire framing; ensuring the design and layout are in keeping with the requirements – Strong workshop, facilitation and presentations skills. – Good understanding of DevOps – Good understanding of testing methodologies. – Certifications – Six Sigma, Lean, Agile desirable. – Working proficiency in English required
Minimum requirements
- Matric Clear Credit recordClear Criminal and fraud record
Competencies
- Ability to communicate complex business information to technical audiences and complex technical information to business audiences. – Microsoft Certified for Office 365 – Experience working on an agile development team.
Desired Skills:
- office 365
- Microsoft
- Agile
- SharePoint
- Power BI