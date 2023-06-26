Network Planner – Gauteng Pretoria

To design suitable civils and optic infrastructure which are cost-effective, fit-for-purpose and, where required, future-proof.
Forecast CAPEX and OPEX requirements of designed infrastructure projects
Produce detailed industry-standard documentation of that design
Provide a BOQ for the planning document.
Drive consistency, quality, suitability, and cost-effectiveness
Minimum Requirements:
QGIS
OSPInSight Fibre Management
AutoCAD
MS Office (Teams, Visio, Excel, Word, PowerPoint)
Detailed understanding of all aspects of civils route or Arial deployment planning
Detailed understanding of all aspects of fibre planning
Full understanding of SA wayleave local and national authority regulations in respect to civil engineering works
Ability to understand and produce detailed industry-standard level of survey, installation and as-built documentation
Desired Skills:
- Strong Network Planning
- QGIS
- FTTH