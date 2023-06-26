Project Manager

My client in the banking industry is looking for a Project Manager. The perfect candidate will have solid experience with project management skills. As a project manager, the incumbent will have to coordinate people and processes to ensure that projects are delivered on time and produce the desired results. The incumbent will be the go-to person for everything involving a projects’ organization and timelines. The incumbent must be familiar with project management principles and practices, methodologies and be able to run projects from inception to close out through all standard projects phases. Strengths in communication both written and verbal, and the ability to work in a time pressured environment to ensure that projects are delivered on time, within budget and in fulfilment of business requirements are expected of the role.

Academic Knowledge:

Bachelor’s Degree

Project Management Accreditation (PRINCE2, PMBOK and /or Agile related training e.g., SCRUM or equivalent experience)

Knowledge and Skills

Good understanding of the Banking Industry

Project management skills in complex IS and business environments, including ability to coordinate multiple teams in various locations and time zones.

Deep project management experience managing local and global implementations.

Experience working on projects in the financial services industry would be an advantage.

Must possess extensive knowledge and expertise in the use of Project Management methodologies and tools.

Passion for leading teams and implementing change.

Demonstrated leadership skills. Strong negotiation and team-building skills with the ability to create consensus around decisions and mitigate conflicts among different teams.

High communication skills required at all levels. Must be able to interact with senior leadership. Excellent command of verbal and written communication (English). Effective presentation style for all levels of stakeholders.

Strong problem solving, decision making, issue analysis and resolution skills.

Highly organized.

Demonstrated ability to manage competing priorities with internal clients.

Ability to work well in a fast-paced multicultural global work environment.

Demonstrated ability to work with multiple stakeholders and manage competing priorities with internal clients.

Ability to gather and address both business and technical requirements. Must be highly motivated.

Proficient in MS Office products including MS Project

Experience

A minimum of 5 years’ project management experience in a large multi-unit global organization required.

Multi project environment experience

