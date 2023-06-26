Project Manager at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our esteemed client has seen remarkable growth over the past three decades, all while maintaining a steadfast commitment to their workforce. With a hiring philosophy centered on attitude and a focus on training for skill development, the company boasts a dedicated and experienced team, many of whom have been with the company for over a decade. The organisation encourages flexibility, offers generous bonuses, and provides opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement. Adopting an Agile approach to business, our client is involved in a wide range of services spanning multiple industries, with a key emphasis on research, innovation, and ongoing improvement. This dynamic and stimulating environment is perfect for those who thrive in a collaborative, team-oriented setting and have a passion for learning and growth.

Role Responsibilities:

Assume overall responsibility for a client site and manage all aspects of the project plan to achieve agreed targets.

Monitor progress toward key milestones and review the status of all development phase logs, taking action to address delays and adjust plans as needed.

Handle all client-facing issues / communication, providing regular updates and feedback to stakeholders.

Lead the planning, design, testing, and implementation of projects, and facilitate the definition of project missions, goals, tasks, and resource requirements.

Resolve or assist in the resolution of conflicts within and between projects or functional areas, and develop methods to monitor and correct project progress as needed.

Assemble project staff, manage project budgets and resource allocation, and facilitate the definition of service levels.

Interact regularly with clients to determine their needs and develop plans for improving service delivery.

Follow defined project management plans and lead the development and implementation of coordinated plans.

Cultivate contacts with vendors and stay up-to-date with developments in the field.

Continuously improve project management toolkits and methodologies.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant degree would be an advantage

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Possess 3 – 5 years of experience in project management and demonstrate a track record of success.

Experience in the personal finance industry, including an understanding of financial products, services, and regulations.

Experience working with software, including familiarity with project management tools and platforms.

Positive attitude and strong aptitude, with a high level of enthusiasm for achieving goals and delivering results.

Excellent communication skills, including the ability to collaborate effectively with team members and stakeholders.

Flexibility / adaptability in responding to changing project needs and priorities.

Strong organisational / time management skills, with a keen attention to detail and the ability to prioritise tasks.

Problem-solving and critical thinking skills, with the ability to analyse complex information and develop creative solutions.

Commitment to ongoing learning / professional development, including staying up-to-date with industry trends.

Team player who is willing to support colleagues and contribute to a positive work environment.

