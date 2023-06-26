React Front-end Developer – Cape Town (Hybrid) – Up to R1.2mil per annum at E – merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Software Development house with a national footprint and 19 points of contact across Africa, is on the lookout for a dedicated Senior React developer to develop and service their cutting-edge human capital management software.
Requirements:
- ReactJS
- TypeScript
- JavaScript
- CSS
- HTML
- Restful API’s
- Gulp/Grunt
- UX/UI
- SEO
Reference Number for this position is DB55887 which is a Permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company salary negotiable between R900k to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Dewald on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
