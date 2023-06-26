React Front-end Developer – Cape Town (Hybrid) – Up to R1.2mil per annum at E – merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Software Development house with a national footprint and 19 points of contact across Africa, is on the lookout for a dedicated Senior React developer to develop and service their cutting-edge human capital management software.

If you are looking to work for a large-scale company with the latest tech stack Apply immediately!!

Requirements:

ReactJS

TypeScript

JavaScript

CSS

HTML

Restful API’s

Gulp/Grunt

UX/UI

SEO

