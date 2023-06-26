Senior IT Technician – Western Cape Cape Town

N/Subs Corporate company supporting other Businesses requires the expertise of an exp Senior IT technician

Matric essential

3-year qualification completed in a related IT field

Valid Drivers and own vehicle

Microsoft MTA certification or MCSA certification (current certification)

Minimum of 3 years working as a Senior Technician on a Help Desk or a Desktop Support.

Proven track record of successfully working on Service Desk Support Systems.

Hardware, software, networking and infrastructure principles and knowledge of telephony and web principles are required.

Knowledge of (ITIL) and service management to deliver Customer service and satisfaction

Microsoft Office, Patch Management, Anti-Malware, desktop/laptop imaging, anti-virus and inventory management.

End user devices (PC, Laptop, Mac, mobile) and peripherals.

iOS and Android-based mobile devices.

Desired Skills:

Hardware support

software support

iOS

Andriod

MTA

MCSA

