Senior Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Jun 26, 2023

Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 3 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in
    a software development environment.
  • A strong knowledge of Java is essential.
  • 5 years relevant experience as a senior back-end developer in a multi-tiered Java application development.
  • Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, Python/Jython).
  • Ability to work in a team environment and collaborate on a common (UML) design model.
  • A thorough understanding of SDLC processes, tools and techniques.
  • Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML tool for documentation.

Experience of the following technologies:

  • JEE (J2EE) server side technologies, SOAP and Services
  • Spring framework (preferable)
  • JPA /Hibernate
  • Experience with an application server (IBM Websphere – preferable)
  • Integration experience (Web/RESTful services, JMS)
  • JAXB and XML Schema
  • Maven
  • SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2)
  • SoapUI/Postman
  • Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

Knowledge of the following will be a plus:

  • Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL (Activiti)
  • Rules engines (i.e. Drools)
  • Design patterns (Object Oriented, SOLID, GRASP)
  • Continuous integration tools (i.e. Jenkins, Bamboo, Docker)

Desired Skills:

  • J2EE
  • Java
  • Maven
  • SOAP UI
  • XML

Learn more/Apply for this position