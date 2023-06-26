Senior Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 3 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in

a software development environment.

a software development environment. A strong knowledge of Java is essential.

5 years relevant experience as a senior back-end developer in a multi-tiered Java application development.

Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, Python/Jython).

Ability to work in a team environment and collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

A thorough understanding of SDLC processes, tools and techniques.

Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML tool for documentation.

Experience of the following technologies:

JEE (J2EE) server side technologies, SOAP and Services

Spring framework (preferable)

JPA /Hibernate

Experience with an application server (IBM Websphere – preferable)

Integration experience (Web/RESTful services, JMS)

JAXB and XML Schema

Maven

SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2)

SoapUI/Postman

Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

Knowledge of the following will be a plus:

Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL (Activiti)

Rules engines (i.e. Drools)

Design patterns (Object Oriented, SOLID, GRASP)

Continuous integration tools (i.e. Jenkins, Bamboo, Docker)

Desired Skills:

J2EE

Java

Maven

SOAP UI

XML

