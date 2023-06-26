Senior Manual Test Analyst – Randburg – Contract (Hybrid) – Up to R650 per hour at E – merge IT recruitment

An exceptional opportunity awaits you as a Manual Test Analyst at a disruptive financial service provider in South Africa. This company is leading the way in the financial markets by utilizing cutting-edge systems and technology.

Joining their team of exemplary professionals, you will have the opportunity to gain exposure to a diverse range of responsibilities, including reporting, planning, implementation, and execution. Collaborating closely with local and global teams, you will play a vital role in driving the future success of the company.

Experience with the following is important:

Min 5 years’ experience in Manual Testing.

JIRA

Confluence

Selenium

Cucumber

SoapUI

ALM

Performance Centre

Qualifications needed:

Computer Science Degree/Diploma or equivalent experience.

ISTQB Advanced Level Agile Technical Tester or ISEB Intermediate Certificate in Software Testing.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Automation Testing knowledge advantageous

Java

Python

