Senior Project Manager

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Senior Project Manager to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Responsible for the management of moderate to highly complex projects. Manage the projects from initiation through planning, execution, monitoring & control, transition and project closure.

The management of projects, typically (but not exclusively) involving the development and implementation of business solutions to meet identified business needs, acquiring and utilising the necessary resources and skills, within agreed parameters of cost, timescales and quality.

Takes responsibility for the definition, documentation and satisfactory completion of projects.

Identifies, assesses and manages risks to the success of the project.

Ensures that realistic project and quality plans are prepared and maintained and provides regular and accurate reports to stakeholders as appropriate.

Ensures that quality reviews occur on schedule and according to procedure.

Manages the change control procedure and ensures that project deliverables are completed within planned cost, timescale and resource budgets and are signed off.

Provides effective leadership to the project team and takes appropriate action where performance deviates from agreed tolerances.

Applies the highest standards in project and programme governance and management and applies this consistently in initiating, planning, executing, monitoring and controlling, transitioning and closing of projects whilst applying Absa methodologies to effectively manage the full lifecycle of the project.

Ensures that there is a business perspective on how new solutions will be delivered to the business, including planning around key business cycles.

Initiates the business implementation plan, including all the activities that the business needs to do to prepare for new solution components and, if applicable, technologies.

Works with the Change Manager and Change Network to deliver site implementation plans and align with the overall plan.

Defines and manages the activities to ensure achievement of the business case after delivery.

Outlines key business engagement messages that need to take place throughout the project.

Manages all elements of project execution namely timelines, actions, status reporting, status meetings, deliverables, risks and issues, expenditures, forecast of costs, cash flow, timescales and resource requirements etc. as detailed in the Absa methodology and training.

Effectively manage time, cost, quality and resources during the project lifecycle.

Monitors for the emergence of anticipated policy benefits (typically specified as part of the business case for a change programme or project. Action typically by the programme management team) to optimise the business impact of individual and combined benefits.

Promotes the change programme vision to staff at all levels of the business, brings order to complex situations and keeps a focus on business objectives.

The coordination of relationships with and between key stakeholders, during the design, management and implementation of the business change.

Develops and manages one or more defined communication channels and/or stakeholder groups.

Initiates communications between stakeholders, acting as a single point of contact for defined groups.

Facilitates open communication and discussion between stakeholder

What we are looking for:

Compeleted Bachelor’s degree or other related fields

Appropriate professional accreditation in Programme and or Project Management (e.g. Agile, Prince2, Managing Successful Programmes (MSP), PMP – PMBOK certification)

5 – 8 years’ experience in implementing or working on complex projects

Solid direct knowledge of project management methodologies.

Project Management experience gained in a Human Resources environment, preferable

Experience of managing activity across the whole of a project lifecycle, using current technology, structured methods and a quality process (e.g. PMP method, Prince2, etc.)

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Agile

PMP

Prince2

PMBOK

Learn more/Apply for this position