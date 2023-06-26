Senior Service Desk Analyst

The Senior Service Desk Analysts are responsible for the day to day ‘business as usual’ operational

co-ordination of the team; must have excellent customer care and communication skills as you will be dealing with all levels of customers within company.

Qualifications:

A relevant IT qualification (A+, N+, MCSE or a combination thereof).

Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) Master 2010 Certified

Will hold an ITIL qualification and quantifiable experience in all aspects of service delivery.

Experience:

Personally resilient to manage demanding customers at all levels, highly customer service focused with excellent communication and negotiation skills with strong analytical, planning, and process implementation skills with a passion for quality

Experience of working collaboratively with others to achieve success

Experience of working at both 1st/2nd line in a busy professional services environment, supporting 500+ customers.

The candidate should ideally have 5 years’ experience working in a managed services or similar IT environment and possess a high level of customer service, technical skills and multi-tasking

Skills and Knowledge required:

Microsoft Windows 10

Microsoft Office 2016 and Microsoft 0365

Microsoft end Point Manager admin centre (or other Management solutions)

Apple and Android products (Tablets/Phones)

Printing solutions (desktop and MFD)

Active Directory and Exchange

Mimecast email management

SCCM (reporting, collection management, log analysis)

Worksite DMS (or other Document Management Systems)

Expert, CMS, Interaction

Encryption software

Video conferencing (Polycom or Tandberg)

Intermediate experience in networking

Desired Skills:

service delivery

Apple and Android products

high level of customer service

