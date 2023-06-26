Senior SQL Database Administrator – Permanent – Remote – Up to R1.3mil per annum at E – merge Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A market-leading force in the gaming industry is actively seeking a Senior DBA with SQL expertise to join their dynamic team on a permanent basis. You will play a critical role in administering the corporate and investment databases, ensuring the seamless and efficient operation of these vital systems.
Collaborating with a talented group of professionals, you will actively contribute to projects and initiatives that directly fuel the organization’s success and growth. This is your moment to thrive in a fast-paced environment that cherishes innovation and excellence.
Requirements:
- 6+ Years’ experience working in a similar role
- DB2
- SQL/ T-SQL
- Powerbase
- BI Package (SSRS/SSIS/SSAS)
- SQL Server
- Mentoring other DBA’s
Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification is preferred.
Reference Number for this position is DB56829 a Permanent position based in Remote offering an annual salary of between R850k to [URL Removed] per annum, negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Dewald at [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.
Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Powerbase
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma