Senior SQL Database Administrator – Permanent – Remote – Up to R1.3mil per annum at E – merge Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A market-leading force in the gaming industry is actively seeking a Senior DBA with SQL expertise to join their dynamic team on a permanent basis. You will play a critical role in administering the corporate and investment databases, ensuring the seamless and efficient operation of these vital systems.

Collaborating with a talented group of professionals, you will actively contribute to projects and initiatives that directly fuel the organization’s success and growth. This is your moment to thrive in a fast-paced environment that cherishes innovation and excellence.

Requirements:

6+ Years’ experience working in a similar role

DB2

SQL/ T-SQL

Powerbase

BI Package (SSRS/SSIS/SSAS)

SQL Server

Mentoring other DBA’s

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification is preferred.

Reference Number for this position is DB56829 a Permanent position based in Remote offering an annual salary of between R850k to [URL Removed] per annum, negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Dewald at [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Powerbase

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

