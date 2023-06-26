Software Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Purpose of the role

The main purpose of this position is to design, code, test, and analyse software programs and applications. The successful applicant will also be proficient in researching, designing, documenting, and modifying software specifications throughout the production lifecycle.

Roles and responsibilities:

To develop software code in line with the relevant specifications.

To identify, analyse and amend software errors in a timely and accurate fashion and provide status reports where required.

To obtain a good understanding of the custom developed code that is in place to enhance and integrate the software with other operational software.

Testing where software changes were made and identifying and solving any technical problems.

Maintain system availability of these applications.

Knowledge and experience required:

Proficiency in front-end technologies: HTML, CSS, JavaScript (including frameworks like React, Angular)

Strong back-end development skills: Knowledge of server-side programming languages such as C#, .Net Core

Experience with databases: Familiarity with relational databases (e.g., MySQL, SQL) and understanding of SQL queries and database design.

API development: Ability to design and implement RESTful APIs, including knowledge of authentication and authorization mechanisms.

Version control: Proficiency in using Git or other version control systems for collaborative development and code management.

Knowledge of web development frameworks: Understanding of popular web frameworks like Blazor.

Familiarity with cloud platforms: Experience deploying applications on cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.

Testing and debugging: Skill in writing unit tests and using debugging tools to ensure application stability and functionality.

Knowledge of web security best practices: Awareness of common security vulnerabilities and ability to implement appropriate security measures.

Competencies:

Planning, implementing & co-ordinating.

Problem solving and designing.

Assessing and evaluating

Integrating, coding, and estimating

Deciding

Learning and researching

Problem-solving

and troubleshooting: Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to identify and resolve technical issues efficiently.

Communication and teamwork: Effective communication skills to collaborate with team members, stakeholders, and clients throughout the development process.

Continuous learning: Willingness to stay updated with the latest industry trends, technologies, and best practices in full stack development.

Desired Skills:

html

CSS

Javascript

C#

.Net

Mysql

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The employer is a leader in the Fleet Management industry

