Solutions Architect at Letsema

The Letsema Group is looking to engage exceptional, high performing Solution Architects for diverse Fixed Term Contracting opportunities. Successful applicants will be assigned to current or future, high impact projects supporting our clients’ strategic objectives.

At Letsema, we believe in business being a catalyst for social change. Achieving this ambition is only possible through the combined talents and skills of the Letsema family. We take pride in working with individuals from a variety of backgrounds who have the drive and intellect to bring about positive social change through the enablement Letsema offers to new and returning clients and partners.

We are looking for innovative Solution Architects to develop and implement systems architecture that will meet our clients’ business needs. In your role, you will integrate any updated specifications and requirements into the systems architecture and explain complex problems to management in layman’s terms. You will have high level of technical expertise, combined with excellent planning, coordination and communication skills, and the ability to work in teams. You will have experience with relevant development tools and specific application and system architecture, in addition to a strong understanding of object-oriented design.

Responsibilities:

Building and integrating information systems to meet the company and client needs.

Work with software development and IT manager to design and deliver solutions.

Work with business analysts, implementation managers and the product manager to understand requirements.

Assessing the systems architecture currently in place and working with technical staff to recommend solutions to improve it.

Resolving technical problems as they arise.

Providing supervision and guidance to development teams.

Continually researching current and emerging technologies and proposing changes where needed.

Informing various stakeholders about any problems with the current technical solutions being implemented.

Assessing the business impact that certain technical options have.

Providing updates to stakeholders on product development processes, costs, and budgets.

Skills and Experience:

various backend development languages like Java, Go and Python

various database technologies like MySQL, MongoDB and Oracle

various frontend web development languages like JavaScript, HTML and

various aspects of a technology architecture like integration, network, and security

information principles and processes

financial models and budgeting

system development life cycle methodologies (such as waterfall, spiral, agile software development, rapid prototyping, incremental, synchronize and stabilize, and DevOps)

IT service management (ITSM) and Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL)

different modelling languages (such as UML and ArchiMate)

IT standards and controls

application development methodologies and infrastructure and network architecture

analytical, planning, organizational and technical and skills

Qualifications:

BSc/BA in computer science, engineering, or relevant field.

Minimum of 10 years relative experience.

Previous project management experience is advantageous.

Designing in [URL Removed] Tech Stack.

SQL Server C Sharp [URL Removed] – frameworks

Experience with platforms service hosting

Desired Skills:

Solution Architecture

TOGAF

Technical Architecture

Integration Architecture

Architecture Design

Mysql

Python

R

Javascript

HTML

MongoDB

Oracle

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.

The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying ethos.

With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.

Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey, and ensure sustainability.

Our seven practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and meaningful contribution to society.

Learn more/Apply for this position